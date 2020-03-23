Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neta Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Neta Kelly

Neta Adele Kelly, 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, Neb., April 22, 1919 to Walter D. and Aggie Lemen Shear.

She graduated from Lincoln High School and the Lincoln School of Commerce. She worked for several years for the Gas and Light Co. She met Thomas Kelly of Detroit when he was stationed at the Lincoln Air Base. They were married on May 19, 1945. After her husband graduated from the University of Nebraska, they moved to Midland to begin his work for the Dow Corning Corp. Neta was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She taught in the religious education program for many years. She also had been an Eucharistic minister for the homebound. After 70 years of marriage, her husband passed away in January 2016.

She is survived by seven children: Tom (Charlene) Kelly of San Antonio, Texas, Kathleen Kelly of Del Rey Beach, Fla., Mary (David) Mieras of Muskegon, Jane (Gary) Auxier of Salinas, Calif., Dennis (Sally) Kelly of Greenville, Mich., Joe (Diane) Kelly of Sanford and Ann Kelly of Midland. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Byrl, Walter, Elden and Bruce Shear.

A memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contribution can be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave., Midland, Ml. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





