Newton "Newt" Mapes, 96, of Hope, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home. He was born Oct. 20, 1922 in Midland, attending Midland schools. Newt was the owner of Valley Mechanical in Midland for years. He married the former Evelyn Senkbeil in 1946; she preceded him in death in 1999. Newt then married Lillian Puetz on July 20, 2000 at Poseyville United Methodist Church in Midland. Newt served with the U.S. Army during World War II, receiving two Purple Heart
s where he was involved with four invasions; including North Africa, Italy, Sicily and Anzio Beach. He was a life member of the Midland Masonic Lodge #273 F.and A.M. He was a life member of the Midland Shrine Club, Eastern Star, Elf Khurafeh Shriners and a member of The Grand Lodge. Newt was also a member of the American Legion Berryhill Post #165 and Michigan Softball Hall of Fame. He was an avid golfer, having recorded many holes in one, and will long be remembered for his sponsorships for Midland Softball and Berryhill Baseball.
Newt is survived by his wife, Lillian; one son, Philip Mapes of Midland; four step sons, Richard (Gloria) Puetz, Michael Puetz, Bradley Puetz and Mark (Peggy) Puetz; one daughter, Rebecca (James) Trommer of Saginaw. Newt is also survived by one brother, Norris (Jan) McCann of Midland; one sister, Carolyn Rys of Detroit; and several grandchildren, including grandson, James Trommer. In addition to his parents and first wife, Newt was preceded in death by one brother, Larry McCann; three sisters, Norma Shaffer, Linda Heath, Marilyn Davis;and one granddaughter, Lindsay Trommer.
Funeral services for Newt will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street. The Rev. Lisa Cook of Sanford United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will be in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Newt's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., concluding with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Full military honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans
and Department of the U.S. Army. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland American Legion Berryhill Post #165 or the .