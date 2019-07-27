On Thursday July 25, 2019, our beloved mother Nina Lucile Woods McGraw, 96, of Midland was called home to our Lord. Nina was the last of 12 children born to the late Walter and Nellie (Martin) Woods on June 9, 1923 in Midland. Nina married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Norman B. McGraw on Oct. 20, 1942. Norman enlisted in the Navy one month after they married. Together the couple traveled anywhere the service took Norman which included Virginia, San Diego, New York and New Jersey by train till Norman was shipped out from Long Island to England. She lived with her parents during this time and worked at Dow in the records department, paying room and board. Her dad found them a place to live, and together they loved it. He bought it for them and she paid him back with her paycheck from Dow. Norman and Nina moved into their new home on Pine River Road and together they shared 57 years of their life until Norman's death on Sept. 28, 1999.
She was a member of Homer United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women Group, a former member of the Rebecca Lodge, 4-H, enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her five children, Cheryl (Bernard) Adams, Chris (Jennifer) McGraw, Yvonne (Herb) Church, Bo (Pam) McGraw, Annelle Coggins; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Edith Woods. In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by siblings, Geraldine (Floyd) Inman, baby Woods, Bertha (Clifford) Skym, Paul (Iva) Woods, Ed (Ruth) Woods, Mary (Delbert) Roberson, Evelyn (Fred) Falberg, Walter (Evelyn) Woods Jr., Louise (Clyde) Gibbs, Don (Jean) Woods and Emerson Woods.
Funeral services for Nina will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with Nina's grandson the Rev. Bart Adams officiating. Interment will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to the or an organization of one's choice. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com