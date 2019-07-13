Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Mae "Kaye" Sawade. View Sign Service Information Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service 114 S. Bradley Mt. Pleasant , MI 48858 (989)-775-9943 Memorial service 6:00 PM Maranatha Baptist Church Mount Pleasant , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, 989-773-3690. Those wishing to honor Nina's memory with financial contributions may direct them to Isabella County Commission on Aging Food for Friends. To view this obituary online or send a condolence to the family, please visit Nina Mae "Kaye" Sawade, 78, of Mount Pleasant, passed away June 22, 2019 at Woodland Hospice. Nina entered this earthly life Aug. 2, 1940 in Mount Pleasant. Nina was the youngest of 12 children and attended Ganiard Elementary and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. She was joined in marriage to Robert "Bob" Sawade on Aug. 15, 1958. The couple didn't have any biological children but were surrounded by many loving nieces, nephews, neighborhood children and numerous children in their church family. Paul "Bob" preceded Nina in death in June 2018. Nina's remains will be laid to rest near her husband at Riverside Cemetary in Mount Plesant. Nina owned and operated Nina's Ceramics for years teaching many the art of preparing and painting ceramics both large and small. Nina was generous to a fault. She and had a heartfelt dream of establishing a library for her Maranatha Baptist Church family. She shared duplicate copies of Christian reading materials with churches in the U.S.A. and missionary churches around the world. Nina welcomed and encouraged participation in establishing the library over the years. She was extremely proud of the recent endeavors of special friends involved in the achievements toward a more complete and easy to access the library at Maranatha Baptist Church during her lengthy illness. For many years Nina organized both the Offill family reunion and the Sawade family reunions. Nina's brother-in-law "Bill" Sawade graciously consented to take responsibility of the lengthy history of the Sawade family Nina compiled over numerous years and pull 2019's Sawade reunion into shape. Once again, Nina verbally expressed gratitude for Bill and his willingness to "Keep it together."Nina was the last surviving member of her siblings. Nina's mother was "Alice" Charlotte "Lottie" Ewing, born March 28, 1895, in Paulding/Carryall, Ohio and passed on Dec. 14, 1971 in Mount Pleasant. Alice married Claude LeRoy Offill, Nov. 9. 1912 in Paulding/Antwerp/Ohio. Nina's was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Thelma Helena (Bob) Dent, Helen Bernice (Lewis) Horvath, Ethel Violet (Mirle) Thompson, Arlene L. (Clarence) Kryger, Mary Louise ("Ernie") Petrie; and six brothers, Marion L., Harold LeRoy, Irvin Franklin, Dale Calvin, Willard Wayne and Sylvester Lee Offill. Nina is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers, and sisters-in-law.A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant, 989-773-3690. Those wishing to honor Nina's memory with financial contributions may direct them to Isabella County Commission on Aging Food for Friends. To view this obituary online or send a condolence to the family, please visit www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

