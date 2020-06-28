Nora BartlettNora Bartlett, 88 of Midland, died Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born November 5, 1931 in Warrington, England; daughter of the late Richard and Annie (Baker) Hatton. On October 14, 1950 she married Jack L. Bartlett in Warrington and together they celebrated a 65-year love-filled marriage. Nora had been employed as a day care worker for Meridian Schools and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church of Sanford. She enjoyed the casino and playing bingo at her church. Surviving are her children; Anthony (Kathy) Bartlett of Midland, Kathleen Charnoski of Fort Knox, KY, Anita (George) Bass of Midland, Linda (Jeff) Sawyer of Youngstown, OH, Helen (Carl) Gibbons of Harrison and Colleen (Mark) Bachman of Midland; grandchildren Dawn Charnoski, Wendy Charnoski, Bernie Chanoski, Candy Carroll, Carrie Kern, Cliffton Bass, Amy Salfai, Tony Bartlett, Katie Bartlett, Kristy Bartlett, Shayne Johnson, Kacee Johnson, Matthew Gibbons, Michael Gibbons, Jenna Kravos, Ashley Grant and Jonathan Grant; 22 great grandchildren (& one on the way) and one great- great grandchild (& two on the way). Nora is also survived by her brother Richard (Barb) Hatton, sisters Bernidette (Bob) Bond and Lucy Hatton and care-giver son-in-law George Bass. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Jack L. Bartlett on December 14, 2015 by a son Donald Bartlett, her son-in-law Bernard A. Charnoski, siblings Teresea Webster, Winifred Davies, Eileen Hatton and Hilda O'Brien.Funeral Liturgy will take place 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Sanford. Rev Fr. Daniel J. Fox OFM Cap. will act as celebrant with rite of committal to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Nora's family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family of Nora Bartlett. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.