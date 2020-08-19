Norine Histed
Norine Histed went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 15, 2020, with her family by her side. The former Norine Rose Reed, born Oct. 12,1929, married the love of her life, Gordon Histed, on Jan. 29, 1949.
They were married 71 years, and together they raised seven children: Leslie and Kathy Histed, Dennis and Peggy Histed, Sharon and Dennis Jokela, Sandra Ross and the late James Ross, Jackie and Harry Welch, Gordon and Tricia Histed, and Judith and Ron Schram. Her children added 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren to her legacy.
Norine ran a day care in her home for 14 years and is still affectionately known as "Grandma Daycare." She loved playing games and puzzles with her grandchildren, loved swans, but mostly she loved holding Gordon's hand.
Norine was preceded in death by her parents and all 12 of her brothers and sisters. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those whose life she touched.
A memorial service is planned at Living Word Church on Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, visitation begins at 12:30 p.m. Her pastor, Mark T. Barclay, will be officiating the service at the church located at 2010 N. Stark Road, Midland, MI 48642. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.