Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Bott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Norma was born in Holland, Mich. in 1924 and lived in Midland for over 70 years. She was a longtime active member of Memorial Presbyterian Church of Midland. She moved to south Florida in late 2016 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and John Burns. Family was always so very important to Norma.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and John Burns; and grandchildren, Bryan and Lisa (Allen) Burns, Mark and Laynie (Ruzela) Burns and their sons Brock and Trent Burns all of south Florida, Paul and Suzanne (Boyd) Bott and their sons, James and Matthew Bott, Steven and Lauren (Wilder) Bott all from the Atlanta area, and Lindsay (Kaherl) and Paul Casetta and their daughters Riley and Hadley, and Amy Kaherl, all from the Detroit area. Norma is also fondly remembered by many close, personal friends. We miss Norma, but we thank God for the life she led and most importantly that we will spend eternity with her, thanks to the atoning death of Jesus Christ.



Burial for Norma has taken place in Midland Cemetery next to her husband and son and memorial services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- On June 20, 2019, Norma Ruth Bott was called home to be with the Lord and was welcomed by her husband, Robert Paul Bott; her daughter, Kristine Ann Kaherl; and her son, James Paul Bott.Norma was born in Holland, Mich. in 1924 and lived in Midland for over 70 years. She was a longtime active member of Memorial Presbyterian Church of Midland. She moved to south Florida in late 2016 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and John Burns. Family was always so very important to Norma.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and John Burns; and grandchildren, Bryan and Lisa (Allen) Burns, Mark and Laynie (Ruzela) Burns and their sons Brock and Trent Burns all of south Florida, Paul and Suzanne (Boyd) Bott and their sons, James and Matthew Bott, Steven and Lauren (Wilder) Bott all from the Atlanta area, and Lindsay (Kaherl) and Paul Casetta and their daughters Riley and Hadley, and Amy Kaherl, all from the Detroit area. Norma is also fondly remembered by many close, personal friends. We miss Norma, but we thank God for the life she led and most importantly that we will spend eternity with her, thanks to the atoning death of Jesus Christ.Burial for Norma has taken place in Midland Cemetery next to her husband and son and memorial services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Directors.

Published in Midland Daily News on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close