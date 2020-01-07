Norma June (Francis) Gandy passed away Jan. 6, 2020 surrounded by her family after a two-year battle with cancer.



Norma was born May 26, 1947 to Keith and Ruth (Stoner) Francis of Sanford. She had a great childhood growing up in Sanford. She graduated from Meridian High School in 1965. On Feb. 11, 1984, Norma married Jim Gandy at Poseyville United Methodist Church.



Norma retired from Dow Corning Corp after 35 years of service in 2000. After retiring, Norma spent time between her homes in Midland and Venice, Fla. Her hobbies included tennis, NASCAR, quilting, sewing, bowling and traveling. She especially enjoyed her trip to Australia and New Zealand, boat trips with friends and several visits to Hawaii.



Norma LOVED her grandkids and was considered an "AWESOME" grandma by each of them. She was known for her kind, compassionate and quiet demeanor.



Before joining Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Norma was an active member of the Poseyville United Methodist Church, the Women's Group and served as treasurer. She also served on the outreach committee.



Norma is survived by Jim Gandy, her husband of 36 years; sons, RJ Gandy and Brad (Susanne) Gandy; grandchildren, Ashtin (Gandy) Freeman, Bryce, Hailey, Emily, and Madison Gandy, Dylan and Noah Jablonski and Samantha Chew; her brothers, Gary (Kathy) Francis, Barry (Linda) Francis; and sister, Dorothy Francis; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Norma was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Tamara Gandy-Chew.



The family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2206 Airfield Lane, Midland, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Michael Sawicki will officiate. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Midland's Open Door, 412 W. Buttles St. or the Toni and Trish House, 4699 11 Mile Road, Auburn.