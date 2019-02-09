Jean Ballard, 80, of Midland, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at her home. She was born Feb. 9, 1938 in Sistersville, W.V., the daughter of Lawrence and Nancy (Bates) Baker. Jean grew up in Gladwin, moved to Midland as a young adult and worked at the Midland Hospital, Midland Public Schools, Pendell Printing and Walmart over the years. She enjoyed sightseeing, gardening, spending time with her family and friends camping and fishing at Rose Lake. Jean and her husband Harold also enjoyed wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz. for over 20 years before Harold's passing in 2009.



She is survived by her children, Kirk (Kelli Weakman) Fetterolf, Tina Ballard-Atkins and her husband Ken, Elmer (Mary) Ballard, Debbie (Doug) Campbell-Kelsey; grandchildren, Jacob (Jodi) Fetterolf, Jared Fetterolf, Mitch Atkins, Mark Atkins, Cheryl Smith, Diana Overzet, Barbara (Matt) Dodge, Jason (Haley) Campbell; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Art (Glenda) Baker; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Chubb, Marlene Ballard; and her brother-in-law, Frank (Marilyn) Ballard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; brother, Ed Baker; and sister, Ann Hall.



Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street, the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Jean's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Rather than flowers, memorials may be offered to Senior Services, Memorial Presbyterian Church, or the donor's favorite charity.