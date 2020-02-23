Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Richmond. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Richmond

Norma E. Richmond, 80, of Coleman died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at MidMichigan

Medical Center-Midland. She was born Aug. 8, 1939 in Beaverton Township, the

daughter of the late Noah Evert & Edna Viola (Wenger) Long. Norma E. Long married Donald G. Richmond on Aug. 27, 1960 in Coleman. He died October 24, 2002. She was an avid reader. Norma was all about her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters, Kyle & Richard Boyce, Karol & Danny Boyce and Konnie & Charlie Mayhew; sons, David Richmond, William & Misty Richmond, all of Coleman; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Long, Don & Anna Mae Long, all of Coleman; sisters, Shirley Yancer of Coleman and Joyce Green of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Lamar, Robert, Ken

& Larry Long, and sisters Eleanor Mann and Evelyn Perry.

Funeral and Committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Midland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Midland Cancer Services. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Norma RichmondNorma E. Richmond, 80, of Coleman died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at MidMichiganMedical Center-Midland. She was born Aug. 8, 1939 in Beaverton Township, thedaughter of the late Noah Evert & Edna Viola (Wenger) Long. Norma E. Long married Donald G. Richmond on Aug. 27, 1960 in Coleman. He died October 24, 2002. She was an avid reader. Norma was all about her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.Survivors include her daughters, Kyle & Richard Boyce, Karol & Danny Boyce and Konnie & Charlie Mayhew; sons, David Richmond, William & Misty Richmond, all of Coleman; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Long, Don & Anna Mae Long, all of Coleman; sisters, Shirley Yancer of Coleman and Joyce Green of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Lamar, Robert, Ken& Larry Long, and sisters Eleanor Mann and Evelyn Perry.Funeral and Committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Midland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Midland Cancer Services. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close