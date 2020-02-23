Norma Richmond
Norma E. Richmond, 80, of Coleman died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at MidMichigan
Medical Center-Midland. She was born Aug. 8, 1939 in Beaverton Township, the
daughter of the late Noah Evert & Edna Viola (Wenger) Long. Norma E. Long married Donald G. Richmond on Aug. 27, 1960 in Coleman. He died October 24, 2002. She was an avid reader. Norma was all about her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include her daughters, Kyle & Richard Boyce, Karol & Danny Boyce and Konnie & Charlie Mayhew; sons, David Richmond, William & Misty Richmond, all of Coleman; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Long, Don & Anna Mae Long, all of Coleman; sisters, Shirley Yancer of Coleman and Joyce Green of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Lamar, Robert, Ken
& Larry Long, and sisters Eleanor Mann and Evelyn Perry.
Funeral and Committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Faith United Methodist Church, with Rev. Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will take place in Midland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Midland Cancer Services. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020