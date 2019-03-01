Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman David "Rock" Hilderbrand. View Sign





Left to treasure Rock's memory are his wife, Sheryl Hilderbrand; children, Jacob Revard, Adam Revard, Nathaniel Revard, Kam Stortz, Jon Wardwell, Wesley Painter, Savannah Revard-Yarnell and Nikki Garza; grandchildren, Braxton Lee David Lapard, Mazin Jonathan Wardwell, Kolton Stortz, Bentley Stortz and Gracie Stortz. He is also survived by his sisters, Tamara, Kimberly and Elizabeth; his friend and father figure, Allen Revard; and his best friend, Arlene Richmond. In addition to his mother Elizabeth, Rock was preceded in death by his first father figure and friend, Paul Walker.



Funeral services for Rock will take place 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ware- Norman David "Rock" Hilderbrand, 49, of Midland, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born March 7, 1969 in Bay City, son of the late Elizabeth Day. On July 9, 2016, after nearly nine years of being together, Rock finally married the former Sheryl Revard. It was once he met Sheryl that Rock discovered his love of travelling. Together, the two went on many great adventures. Rock was an avid fisherman and found great joy in his numerous rides to the Speedway gas station for his coffee fix. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. Rock was the most dependable person you could have met, helping anyone in need even if they were a stranger. His family meant the world to him and his hard rock-n-roll spirit will be deeply missed.Left to treasure Rock's memory are his wife, Sheryl Hilderbrand; children, Jacob Revard, Adam Revard, Nathaniel Revard, Kam Stortz, Jon Wardwell, Wesley Painter, Savannah Revard-Yarnell and Nikki Garza; grandchildren, Braxton Lee David Lapard, Mazin Jonathan Wardwell, Kolton Stortz, Bentley Stortz and Gracie Stortz. He is also survived by his sisters, Tamara, Kimberly and Elizabeth; his friend and father figure, Allen Revard; and his best friend, Arlene Richmond. In addition to his mother Elizabeth, Rock was preceded in death by his first father figure and friend, Paul Walker.Funeral services for Rock will take place 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with Pastor Larry Moe officiating. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider his wife Sheryl.

Funeral Home Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

1200 W. Wheeler St

Midland , MI 48640

(989) 631-2292 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close