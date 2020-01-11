Norman Keith Yesmunt, 89, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home under the care of his family and Spectrum Hospice.
A memorial gathering for Norman will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.
Norman was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Detroit, the son of Charles and Norma (McDonald) Yesmunt. Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He married Janet Beach on June 23, 1957, in Vestaburg. Norman worked for The Dow Chemical Co. as a color technician for 35 years, retiring in 1989. Norman enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sporting and musical events, gardening, ice fishing and family get togethers.
Norman is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; children, Blake (Maureen) Yesmunt of Shepherd, Scot (Lori) Yesmunt of Indianapolis, Douglas (Julie) Yesmunt of Dewitt and Beth (Bill) Wise of Bay City; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. Norman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Jo Thybault; parents; brother, Charles Yesmunt; and sisters, Marion E. Connell and Doris Jean Spiegel. You may view Norman's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com