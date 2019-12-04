Norman Walter Retzloff, 84, of Midland, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 907 Mattes Dr. His family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.