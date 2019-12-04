Norman Walter Retzloff

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Walter Retzloff.
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church
907 Mattes Dr.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church
907 Mattes Dr.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Norman Walter Retzloff, 84, of Midland, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 907 Mattes Dr. His family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.
Published in Midland Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.