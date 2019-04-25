Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nyla B. (Walker) Young. View Sign Service Information Service 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM VFW Hall Coleman , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nyla Belle (Walker) Young, also lovingly known as PeeWee, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Clare.



She was born Aug. 22, 1931 in Clare, the daughter of the late Jacob and Lillian Walker. She married William Carter Young on May 23, 1953, in Clare. Nyla was a homemaker, raising five children. She was retired librarian from the Coleman Area Library. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crochet, and was very good at it, to the point of making many of her childrens clothes. She taught her son to bake, and her daughters to be independent. In retirement, she and Carter enjoyed travelling, visiting their children across the country, and wintering in Texas. She was the best mom ever in the eyes of her childen, and we miss her tremendously. There is great comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with our dad.



She is survived by her children, Joe Young of Battle Mountain, NV, Jan (Richard) Ruhle of Coleman, Reine (Rich) Tebbe of Holly Hill, FL, and Eileen Young of Smyrna, TN; her grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Young of Columbia, MO, Ryan (Aftin) Ruhle of Rosebush, and Maggie (Charles) Badder of Midland; as well as four great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William C. Young; daughter, Ellen Young; sister, Delta (Norman) Walters; and brother, Jake Walker.



As were her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial dinner to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from noon until 3 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Coleman.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Coleman Area Library or any hospice program of your choice.

