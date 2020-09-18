1/
Oleta Stickley
1929 - 2020
Oleta Ann Stickley, 91, of Midland, died Thursday morning, Sept. 17, 2020 at The Horizon Senior Living II in Clare. She was born June 30, 1929 in Wise, Va., daughter of the late William and Lelia (Wells) Neubert. On June 19, 1948 she married Carl W. Stickley in Midland. Oleta and her husband were quite active in the Midland Odd Fellows Lodge I.O.O.F. No. 418.
She is survived by her children: sons, Timothy (Beth) Stickley of Cleveland and Dennis Stickley of Chicago, Ill.; and daughters, Sherri (David) Vesey of Cleveland and Trina (Richard) Steinbacher of Coleman; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Midland Oddfellows Lodge I.O.O.F. No. 418. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 18, 2020.
