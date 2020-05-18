Olga (Parchuta) Miller
1926 - 2020
Olga (Parchuta) Miller
Olga (Parchuta) Miller was born in Detroit, Sept. 2, 1926 to Alexander and Alexandria Parchuta. She spent her childhood years there and attended Pershing High School.
Olga worked at various jobs, including elevator operator and serving ice cold mugs of Vernor's at their original facility on Woodward Avenue. It was there she had a girlfriend whose husband worked with Charles Miller. Olga and Charlie went on a blind date and continued their relationship. They were married on Aug. 28, 1948. Moving to the new suburb of Royal Oak they were blessed with sons Glenn and Chris.
Olga and Charlie loved to travel and visited places all over the world. They spent 63 beautiful years together. Charlie passed away in 2009.
Olga worked at Consumers Power and had a successful 28-year career there.
Olga always enjoyed seeing her children. She loved to go out for dinner and her biggest pleasure was shopping.
Olga is survived by her sons, Glenn and Chris, Glenn's wife, Cindy, their two sons, Brandon and his wife Elizabeth; Eric, his wife Ikumi and their son, Zachary (Olga's great-grandson) and Chris' daughter, Kristin along with nieces and nephews from the Miller and Parchuta families.
Olga will always be remembered for her "tell it like it is" demeanor, her sense of humor and her willingness to always help others out who were in need.
A memorial service to celebrate Olga's life will take place sometime this summer.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.



Published in Midland Daily News on May 18, 2020.
