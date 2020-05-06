Oliver N. Leigeb

Oliver "Ollie" Nicklos Leigeb, 92, of Sanford, was welcomed home by our Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Ollie was born Aug. 4, 1927 in Midland County to the late Michael and Mary (Winter) Leigeb and was one of 12 children. He married his true love, Lois (Gensel) Leigeb, on Aug. 4, 1945 and they remained married for 36 years before her unexpected passing in 1982.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ollie served in the Korean War and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After serving our country, he returned home and worked for Bandeen Chevrolet for little over a decade before embarking on a 27-year career at the Dow Corning Corp, ending with his retirement in 1985.

It's nearly impossible to summarize 92 years of living into a few short paragraphs, especially for someone who had as much enthusiasm for life as Ollie did. No matter where he went the people would naturally flock to him. He had kind blue eyes and strong, weathered hands – a memento of the years he spent picking a guitar and bumping cars until as recent as a year ago.

His most cherished times were spent at Leigeb's Leisure Acres in Lake City, Mich., hunting, racing motorcycles, restoring his 1964 Corvette and making music with many of his brothers and nephews at the Sanford American Legion (or any place with a microphone, guitar, and an amplifier). Ollie also loved children, dogs, bismark donuts, homemade wine and Christmas.

Although the last few months of Ollie's earthly life were painful and emotional, they were also honest and full of learning, forgiveness, love, and healing. He will always be remembered by his daughters as a quiet and steadfast pillar of hope, comfort and unending support.

In addition to his late wife, Ollie was also preceded in death by his grandson, Nicholas Moe; eight brothers; one sister; and their respective spouses.

Ollie is survived by three daughters, Kristine (Gary) Jackson, Katherine (Jack Jines) Stoneburner, Kim (Terry) Jimenez; five grandchildren, Chad Pontious, Kipp (Julie) Moe, Seth (Tommie) Stoneburner, Abbie (Gary) McGuire and Sean (Julie) Heilig; seven great-grandchildren, Cruz, Nevaeh, Nicole, Piper, Anika, Bingham and Beau. In addition, he leaves behind one brother and best friend, Hal (Vicki) Leigeb; his sister, Joanne Kuehne; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and close friends.

Ollie was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and it is through Him we have peace knowing there is no more suffering, no more pain, and no more sadness. We celebrate knowing he has been restored and made whole and has at last been reunited with his wife, Lois, and so many loved ones he has missed and longed to see again.

Per his wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith Woolever Funeral Directors. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Toni and Trish House in Auburn.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.











