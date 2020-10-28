Ora Ley FlaningamOra Ley Flaningam, 85, of Midland, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. He was born April 27, 1935 in Dixon, Ill., son of the late Ora Wakeley and Ethel May (Cramer) Flaningam.Ora grew up in Lapeer and graduated from high school in 1953. It was then that a counselor told him he should apply at Michigan Tech, so Ora took a 19-hour bus ride north. He did not have very much money and had to work his way through school. During the summers, Ora spent his days digging ditches and pouring concrete for Detroit Edison Co., working with his dad painting and manufacturing auto parts for Chevy at Lapeer Metal Products. He also worked every evening as a switchboard operator for his dormitory before earning his bachelor's degree. Ora enrolled in the master's program but eventually the money ran out. He was encouraged to take a teaching position at Suomi College in Hancock and to his chagrin, he accepted.After his teaching commitment was completed, Ora had several interviews with various companies and was eventually offered a position with Dow Corning Corp. In 1960 he moved to Midland where he made his permanent residence. Ora worked for Dow Corning for 38 years, retiring in 1998 as a senior analytical specialist.While in college, Ora joined the ROTC to help fund his education. He obtained the rank of second lieutenant and six short months into his new career with Dow Corning, was called away to serve in the Chemical Corps where he was stationed at Fort McClellan in Alabama. After his six-month military obligation was completed, he returned to Midland and his job but remained in the reserves for the next four years.Finally being settled, Ora joined the Young People's Business Group at Memorial Presbyterian Church. It was here he met the love of his life, Donalee Graham. Little did he know, the two were at Michigan Tech together. After a few years of courting, Ora and Donalee were married in April of 1963 at Memorial Presbyterian Church.Donalee worked as a chemist in the physics lab at Dow before she and Ora had their daughter Lian. Once Lian was in school, Donalee continued her own education and earned her master's degree in computer science from Central Michigan University.Donalee loved the theater and shared that interest with Ora. The two of them spent countless hours volunteering at the Larkin Playhouse before there was the Midland Center for the Arts. Ora spent his time running the lights and sound while Donalee directed many of the productions and was eventually elected chairman and historian of the Theater Guild.Once Ora retired, the two enjoyed traveling. They found their way to Australia where they stayed for a month before returning home. They then decided to buy a second home in Florida where the two spent part of every year. Ora continued spending time in Florida until finally selling the home in 2014.Genealogy was a large part of Ora's life and therefor became a part of Donalee's. He researched his family lineage back ten generations even finding an old family sampler created in 1794. This prompted Donalee to create her own sampler for Ora that consisted of the ten generations, 125,000 stitches, 162 colors and six different fibers. It took her 800 hours and over 22 months to complete but it became one of Ora's most cherished and prized possessions.Ora and Donalee were married for 40 years before their love story came to an end. In December 2002, Donalee succumbed to an illness she could not defeat, leaving Ora to continue their legacy.Ora is survived by his daughter, Lian (fiancé Robert Ray) Flaningam; brother, Noel Flaningam; sisters, Diana Flaningam Kirkpatrick and Paula Flaningam Sutherland; as well as nieces and nephews, Esther Angel Gamble, Violet Ostrander, Dale Ostrander, Tammy Wickstrom McGonigle, Loretta Wickstrom Hanks and Philip A. Noyes Jr. In addition to his parents; and wife, Donalee, Ora was preceded in death by his brother, Garnett Flaningam; and sisters, Augusta Flaningam, Serena Barta and Sandra Ostrander.Funeral and memorial service for both Ora and Donalee will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road. The Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III will officiate with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Their family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.The family would like to thank the Toni and Trish House for their kindness and compassion during Ora's final days. Their comfort and care are appreciated beyond measure. Therefore, any individual wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Toni and Trish House.