Oralia "Lyla" (Ortiz) Pyle
Oralia 'Lyla' (Ortiz) Pyle
Oralia, 82, of Midland, died June 29, 2020 at Stratford Pines hospice care.
Lala, to her family - Lyla to her friends - was born June 10, 1938 in Carrizo Springs, Texas to the late George and Paula Ortiz.
Lyla attended Midland Public Schools, graduating from MHS in 1958 and shortly after moved to Chicago. She returned to Midland in the mid 1960s and began working at Northwood Institute. She ended her working career in 1996, after 26 years with the Midland Sheriff's Department, having attained the position of deputy sheriff.
Lala was a straightforward person who had no hidden agenda. She was generous and lived her life to help others – sometimes to a fault – but that's who she was with no apologies.
She took on the job of record keeper and family historian, keeping track of six siblings, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her meticulous reference list reminded her when to send cards to family members for birthdays, anniversaries and graduations. She rarely missed a loved one's milestone.
As her younger sister, she taught me lessons I use to this day. After reading one of my, less than thrilling, high school essays…she said, "Use more adjectives. Be descriptive!" Her advice got me an A. Another lesson: "Be polite but firm and never get off the phone from any 'business' call without having all your questions answered. You can never ask too many questions."
She excelled at details, was an outstanding administrator, and most importantly, a loving mother.
Our Lala was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Trinidad, Alberto, and Samuel; sisters-in-law, Guadalupe and Sharon Ortiz. Survivors include her son, Joe (Tonja) of Livermore, Calif.; brothers, Alfonso and Rey of Midland; and sister, Benita (Bud) of Seattle, Wash. and many nieces and nephews.
To honor her and in her memory, please remember to help someone in need. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com

Published in Midland Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
