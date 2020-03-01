Pamella Louise (Babcock) Dubay
Pamella Louise (Babcock) Dubay, 58, died at 2:10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Abraza Scottsdale Campus Hospital in Arizona. She was born Dec. 7, 1961 in Midland to George and Elaine Babcock. She was residing in Phoenix, Arizona and is survived by her husband, Wayne Dubay.
Also surviving are her father, George Babcock of Midland; two daughters and two stepsons, Elizabeth (Matt) Douglas, Jennifer (Jason) Bazzett, Scott (Christina) Dubay and Jason (Dannielle) Dubay; 8 grandchildren, Ewen, Maddelyn, Dakota, Dyllan, Gracie, Char, Kyland and Gianna; two brothers and two sisters, John (Sue) Babcock, George (Angie) Babcock, Crystal (Rob) Hunt and Dianna (Kenny Bradford) Dyer; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and in-laws.
Her beloved mother, Elaine Louise Babcock preceded her in death. They will be together watching over our family.
Pamella loved her family and enjoyed doing word puzzles, reading and fishing. She was an adjustment associate with Vangaurd Financial in Scottsdale, Arizona. She took great pride in her job and loved her work family. She will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
The celebration of her life will be held at Sanford Moose Lodge from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The cemetery ceremony will be held privately at a later date.
Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020