A memorial service is planned at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Midland on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memoraials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Pat left us suddenly to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Midland. She was born in Midland, Aug. 1, 1934 to Albert and Martha (Kaweck) Ripke. She graduated from Midland High School in 1952 and was married to Gerald Bowen on Aug. 2, 1952. They were married for 53 years until Jerry's death in 2005. Pat loved to travel, from camping trips as a young mother to cruises around the world in retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, golfing, reading, and cheering for her local teams and any team a relative was playing for. Pat worked for Giant Supermarket and sold Real Estate in Midland. She had volunteered at Midland Hospital and Midland Public Schools.Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, Robert, James and Donald Ripke; sisters, Genevieve Yaklin, and Delores Stevens. She is survived by her sister, Norma Menzel of Midland; brothers, Herbert Ripke of St. Helens, and Ken Ripke of Beaverton; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bowen, and Barbara Ripke Williams of Midland; brother-in-law, Thomas (Reta) Bowen of Camby, Ind.; her four children, Michael (Linda) Bowen of Sanford, James (Carol) Bowen of Moraga, Calif., Daniel (Sookmi) Bowen of Kent, Wash., and Timothy (Monique) Bowen of Seattle, Wash. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Melanie (Steve) Hall, Christopher (Nikki) Bowen, Stephanie (Nick) Nadenoff, Jon Bowen, Matthew Bowen, Michael (Vicki) Bowen, and Elizabeth Bowen; and great-grandchildren, Madaline, Emma, and Evelyn Hall, Brady and Trenton Bowen, Ashton and Addison Nadenoff, and Mateo Bowen. She also leaves many, many nieces and nephews.A memorial service is planned at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Midland on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memoraials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or The Salvation Army

