Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Brugger. View Sign

Patricia Ann Brugger, 92, of Coleman, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. She was born Oct. 1, 1926 in Flint, the daughter of Russell and Pearl (Davids) Murphy. Patricia Ann Murphy married Stanley Junior Brugger, Dec. 4, 1945 in Midland.



Pat along with her husband owned and operated Farmer's Daughter Restaurant in Coleman for nearly a decade. She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church, Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 281 of Coleman. Pat founded the Coleman Community Christmas party. She was always ready and willing to assist others, serving as a volunteer for local organizations such as the Girl Scouts, a supporter of veterans and was consistently an advocate for the underdog in any situation. Pat was an excellent cook and baker and often shared wonderful fare with friends and family. She was known for her homemade daily specials at her restaurant and most recently, sharing home-baked goods with friends at the Pere Marquette Senior Apartments. She also baked beautiful wedding cakes and assisted many local brides to plan their weddings.



Pat passed along her willingness to help others to her children. This is evident by their career choices of police officers, school paraprofessional and social worker. Survivors include her sons, James and Terry Brugger of Mount Pleasant, Jack Brugger (Dawn Fiser) of Ann Arbor; daughters, Carol Romatz of Farwell and Gail Goldsmith of Traverse City; sister-in-law, Melissa Murphy; special friend, Lynn (Fike) Brugger; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Stanley J. Brugger (2016); son-in-law, Robert Romatz (2007); brothers, Roland Murphy, Lawrence Murphy, Glen Murphy; and sister, Kay (Murphy) Stalker.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Funeral Home O'Laughlin Funeral Home

215 W. Adams St

Coleman , MI 48618

(989) 465-1551 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close