Patricia Ann Hoerauf, 87, of Midland, passed away peacefully at home, Nov. 23, 2019. She was born April 14, 1932 to the late Joseph and Agnes (Somerfeld) Andrews. On Sept. 10, 1955 she married Donn R. Hoerauf and they had 48 wonderful years together before he predeceased her on May 15, 2003.
Patricia graduated from Saginaw High School in 1950 and St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing-Saginaw in 1953. She moved to Midland in 1959 where she was employed as a registered nurse in a variety of nursing fields: hospital, nursing home, office. She retired from MidMichigan Medical Center in 1994. Patricia is a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Patricia is survived by her children, Erik (Nancy) Hoerauf, Kevin Hoerauf, Mark (Sheila) Hoerauf, Sue (Michael) Walsh, Kirk (Dana) Hoerauf, Jon (Star) Hoerauf; grandchildren, Christopher Hoerauf, Kathryn Hoerauf, Sara (Neil) Parsons, Jennifer Hoerauf, Danae Hoerauf, Amanda Hoerauf, Autumn Hoerauf, Megan Walsh, Emily Walsh, Timothy Walsh, Andrew Walsh, Sarah Tresch, Willa Hoerauf, Myla Hoerauf, Ruby Hoerauf, Henrik Hoerauf; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chloe and Addison. She is also survived by her sister, Kathryn Nowicki; brother-in-law, Larry Slominski; and many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings, Betty Melzo, Joseph Andrews, Mary Ellen Slominski, Robert Andrews; daughter-in-law, Ann Hoerauf; brother-in- law, Conrad Nowicki; and sisters-in-law, Patricia Andrews and Marcy Andrews.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church with Fr. Robert Howe officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith
-Miner Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and on Tuesday, at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Blessed Sacrament Church (parish library) or Seasons Senior Services.
