Patricia Ann Shoffner Smith
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Smith of Pinellas Park, Fla., passed away on September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born on December 29, 1941 in Midland and later moved to Scottville, Mich. in 1960 and Florida in 1981. She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Michelle Smith Sanchez (Michael), Cheryl Smith (Paul) and Christine Smith; her brother, Douglas Shoffner (Ann); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Georgianna Shoffner; and sister, Juanita Finney. The family can be reached c/o Cheryl Smith Realty, 738 Malabar Road SE Palm Bay, FL 32907.

Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 8, 2020.
