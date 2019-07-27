Patricia Anne Bushey passed away July 12, 2019. She was married for more than 50 years to Richard James Bushey, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Francis and Doris Delaney Timmons, who also preceded her in death.



Her children, Michelle Ann Bushey of New Orleans and Michael Francis Bushey of Deerfield Beach, Fla. will miss her very much, as will her grandchildren, Matthew (Kathryn) Michael Bushey of Deerfield Beach and Emily Ann Bushey of Plymouth, Mich.



She worked for The Dow Chemcial Co. for more than 25 years, beginning as a clerk typist, and retiring as executive secretary to the chairman of the board. She was a 30-year resident of Highland Lakes in Palm Harbor, Fla., where she was an avid golfer and swimmer. If you knew Pat, you remember her wonderful disposition, her constant smile and optimism and her infectious laugh.



In her memory, her family encourages contributions to a worthwhile charity in her name, as she did thoughout her life. She will be greatly missed.