Patricia J. Townsend
Patricia Jeannette Townsend, 86, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many passed away after a long battle with dementia, on June 6, 2020, with her children at her side. Pat was born in East Grand Forks, Minn., Oct. 12, 1933, the daughter of Lawrence and Jeannette Butler, moving to Midland in 1943, attended St. Brigid School and Midland High School, graduating in 1951. Pat (Patricia Butler) married Lloyd E. Townsend, of Midland, on June 27, 1953, and together they raised seven children. Pat had a long, successful career as realtor working for Bill Killingbeck, Century 21 and Coldwell Banker. Pat and Lloyd together ran a successful home rental business, Townsend Rentals, until 2018.
Pat had many passions including master seamstress, furniture reupholster, knitting, making dolls and gardening, but her greatest passion was being with her grandchildren: Matt, Jeana, Jason, Heather, Michelle, Brandy, Jeannette, Tana, Pam, Travis, Aaron, Jacob and Nicholas! Pat and Lloyd also spent many vacations traveling the U.S. in their motorhome, visiting family and seeing the country.
Pat was and active member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered at the King's Daughters Home, and a devout member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church parish. Along with Lloyd, they were long time members of the Wednesday Euchre Club at the American Legion Berryhill Post 165.
Pat is survived by six children, Steve (Susan) Townsend of Parma, Mich., Sheri (Gary) Rokos of Spring Lake, Mich., Pamela (Gary) Shaffer of Peoria, Ariz., Greg (Colleen) Townsend of Clute, Texas, Chris Townsend of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Jennifer (Mark) Melchi of Ann Arbor; 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rita Yarbrough of Stevensville, Mo., Richard (Dick) Butler of Midland, Tony Butler of Houston, Texas, Frank Butler of Boyne City, Mich. and Gerard Butler of Midland.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd E. Townsend; sister, Mary Fetterolf; and daughter, Julia Marie Melchi.
Due to Pat and Lloyd both passed during the quarantine, plans for a celebration of both their lives are as follows: Services for both Pat and Lloyd will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Brigid's Church, followed by military honors for Lloyd presented by Midland Area Veterans and U.S. Department of Army at the Midland Cemetery, 3017 Orchard Dr. A luncheon and toast to Pat and Lloyd will follow at the American Legion, 5111 Hedgewood Dr. Those who want to offer an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or King's Daughters Home. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.