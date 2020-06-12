Patricia Methner

Patricia L. Methner, 80, of Coleman, died at home, Thursday June 11, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born June 21, 1939 in Saginaw, the daughter of the late Ervin and Helen (Baughman) Searight. Patricia L. Searight married Franklin J. Methner, March 9, 1957 in Coleman. He preceded her in death June 6, 2011. Pat retired from BPS labs working in Clare and later in Saginaw. She had many interests: sewing, quilting, flowers and listening to her husband Frank's music. Pat was a life member of the Community of Christ Church in Coleman.

Survivors include her daughters, Julie Methner, Connie Camp, Jill and John Rickord all of Coleman; daughter-in-law, Teri Parker; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Rae Creguer, Brian Methner, Joslynn Rickord and Michael Long, Jessica Rickord and Javen Kittle, Jenny Gill, Jesse Camp and Aleeshia Collison-Neargarder, Brianne Saylor; great-grandchildren, Noah, Hunter, Piper, Noble, Aria, Lukas, Ava, Brynnlie, Maya, Skyeleigh, Presten; brother, Richard and Beverly Searight of Coleman; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Alice Mogg, Dottie and Rodney Colmus. She was also preceded in death by her son, Lonnie J. Methner; and sister, Joyce Walter.

Cremation has taken place with burial in Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. A memorial service will be scheduled after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Donations may be directed to MidMichigan Home Care. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.



