Guest Book View Sign Service Information Freeland Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 310 E. Washington St. P. O. Box 362 Freeland , MI 48623 (989)-695-9431 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Agnes Catholic Church 300 Johnson St. Freeland , MI View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Agnes Catholic Church 300 Johnson St. Freeland , MI View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Agnes Catholic Church Freeland , MI View Map Entombment Following Services Chapel Hill Mausoleum Freeland , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Edward Cabala passed away peacefully, while surrounded by his family on May 1, 2019.



He was born Feb. 10, 1931 to Anton Cabala and Mary Zondlak Cabala. He was the ninth of 11 children, raised on a farm in Midland during the Great Depression. Pat was a 1949 graduate of Midland High School. After graduating, he began his career working at the Midland A&P. It is here he learned the secrets of the grocery business by taking coffee breaks with the other managers. This was where he became a great listener. In 1952 he borrowed $800 from his mother for inventory and opened his first store on Eastman Road in Midland. In 1955 Pat moved to Freeland starting Pat's Food Center, where he lived and slept for over two years being woken daily by the milk man. Pat was a true entrepreneur at heart. He opened many business during his life, including three restaurants, three grocery stores, four laundromats, five dry cleaners and an amusement park. Pat enjoyed the thrill of a gamble. He would bet with people on any type of an event from a golf game to cards at Rodeitchers, or the weekly sporting event.



In 1956 while at the local Shamrock dance hall he took on his greatest gamble and asked Sarah Brubaker to dance - she accepted. Pat and Sarah both loved to dance and fell in love. They were married in 1959 and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.



In addition to his wife Sarah, he is also survived by his five children, Patricia (Tom) Galbraith of Freeland, Stanley (Melissa) of Shields, Anthony of Freeland, Joel (Kelly) of Midland and Stephanie (Adam) Schubel of Pelston, Mich.; nine grandchildren, Travis (Kara) Galbraith of Freeland, Jordan (Hannah) Galbraith of New York, N.Y., Ryan Galbraith of Fruitport, Mich., Spencer Cabala of Denver, Colo., Sarah Jane Cabala of Shields, Theo Galbraith of Freeland, Trenton Cabala of Midland, Josephine and Kruz Cabala of Midland; one great-grandchild, Thomas Wayne; his sister, Agnes (Hank) Kowal of Reno Nev.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nine siblings. Besides Pat's family, his faith and business were of utmost importance to him. His dedication to his community included being in the Freeland Lions Club and giving generously to any event presented to him in the community. He was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Parish.



Pat's quiet disposition was always pleasant, he spoke few words, "I learn more by listening," Pat would say. Pat's words were always able to provoke you to think.



Pat knew the Lord and has received his new heavenly body. He is with his family in heaven where there is no pain or suffering, only joy forever more. The Cabala family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Barton Woods.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Freeland.



The Rev. Fr. Robert Byrnes will officiate. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Mausoleum, Freeland. Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 300 Johnson St., Freeland on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. A prayer vigil will take place 7 p.m. Thursday evening at church. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Agnes Catholic Church, Freeland, Freeland Lions Club or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are by Cunningham/Taylor Funeral Home, 310 E. Washington St., Freeland.

Published in Midland Daily News on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close