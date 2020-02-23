Patrick J. Fleming, Sr.
Patrick J. Fleming Sr., age 86 of Sanford, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. The son of the late David Fleming and Nelda Goslin was born April 7, 1933 in Port Huron. On Feb. 28 1953, Pat married the former Donna Jean Bacheller in Port Huron. After 55 years of marriage, she passed away May 30, 2008. He served his country honorably with the United States Army. Pat enjoyed life and will be deeply missed by his family.
Surviving are his children, Patricia (Jim) Perry of Sanford, John (Kim) Fleming of Clare, Linda (Jeff) Chase of Coleman, Patrick (Kim) Fleming Jr. of Howell, Mary (Robert) Rocha of Coleman, Janice (Jeff) Tucker of Coleman, and Mark (Barb) Fleming of Highland; 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; sisters Louise Clair and Donna (Gary) Donovan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Patrick was preceded in death by many siblings and in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from the Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. Military honors will be presented, burial to follow in Warren Township Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's name may be offered to the family. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020