Patrick R. Mullen, 67, of Midland, formerly of Flint, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born July 17, 1952 in Trenton, Mich., son of the late Robert P. and Shirley A. (Wilson) Mullen. Pat spent his early childhood in New Boston, Mich. before moving to Flint at the age of 12 and graduated from Flint Northwestern High School in 1970. After graduation, Pat joined the U.S. Air Force
, retiring after 20 years, obtaining the rank of master sergeant. He later moved to Midland where he began working for Kroger part-time. Pat was an avid sports fan of all kinds and will be missed by his fellow fantasy sports team players.
He is survived by his brother, John (Patricia) Mullen of Swartz Creek; sister-in-law, Jo Carroll Mullen, of Birmingham; one nephew and three nieces. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Mullen.
A memorial visitation will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Committal services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .