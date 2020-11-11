1/1
Patrick Ralph McCormick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Ralph McCormick
Patrick Ralph McCormick, 56, of Midland, died Nov. 4, 2020 (Election Day). He was born April 15, 1964 (Tax Day) in Midland and was the son of the late Michael R. McCormick of Lovells, Mich. and Peggy Jo (Murray) McCormick of Midland. Pat graduated from Dow High School in 1982. Pat retired from the Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Midland in June 2019. Pat loved working in the parks department, especially in the summer opening up the spray parks. He was an avid trivia player at times playing three times a week. Pat also loved lively discussions regarding the Constitution and tariff law.
He is survived by his sister, Erin Maness (Bill Maness); nieces, Jessica, Sarah, Hannah; his nephew, Anthony; great-nieces, Emily, Adeline; great-nephews, Michael and Caleb of Kansas. He is further survived by his sister, Laurie Davis (Duncan Rae); niece Louise Herring; great-nieces, Valorie, Clarissa and Caroline of Midland. Pat is also survived by his brother, Michael McCormick of California. Pat is further survived by his best friend, Bob Merrow and team trivia partner Kathy Rupert Mathews. Pat was quick witted and loved a good joke. He would have been pleased with the results of the recent presidential election. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements are made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved