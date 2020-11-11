Patrick Ralph McCormick
Patrick Ralph McCormick, 56, of Midland, died Nov. 4, 2020 (Election Day). He was born April 15, 1964 (Tax Day) in Midland and was the son of the late Michael R. McCormick of Lovells, Mich. and Peggy Jo (Murray) McCormick of Midland. Pat graduated from Dow High School in 1982. Pat retired from the Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Midland in June 2019. Pat loved working in the parks department, especially in the summer opening up the spray parks. He was an avid trivia player at times playing three times a week. Pat also loved lively discussions regarding the Constitution and tariff law.
He is survived by his sister, Erin Maness (Bill Maness); nieces, Jessica, Sarah, Hannah; his nephew, Anthony; great-nieces, Emily, Adeline; great-nephews, Michael and Caleb of Kansas. He is further survived by his sister, Laurie Davis (Duncan Rae); niece Louise Herring; great-nieces, Valorie, Clarissa and Caroline of Midland. Pat is also survived by his brother, Michael McCormick of California. Pat is further survived by his best friend, Bob Merrow and team trivia partner Kathy Rupert Mathews. Pat was quick witted and loved a good joke. He would have been pleased with the results of the recent presidential election. He will be greatly missed.
