Paul Conrad Rau lost his courageous and hard-fought battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, March 30, 2019. Paul was born Oct. 1, 1953, in Warrensburg, Mo. to Gilbert and Elinor (Aumann) Rau.



He lived life large and filled it full of fun and adventure. He loved camping, kayaking, reading, taking photos, spending time at the beach, hiking through the woods, collecting (i.e., pack rat), tailgating at Central Michigan University (his alma mater) football games, playing with his cat, listening to music on his stereo (the cost of which is unknown to his wife) and spending time with family and friends. Throughout his life, Paul was a passionate lover of music. With his sharp musical ear and tenacious pursuit of excellence, he became an audiophile and researched, tested out and collected quality stereo equipment.



He was a journalist and he was proud of his profession. During his career he worked at The Morning Sun, the Midland Daily News and the Saginaw News as a reporter and an editor. During his life he volunteered as a tutor for illiterate adults, spent time reading to elementary children, and delivered meals to home bound seniors through the Meals on Wheels program.



On June 6, 1993, he married Janelle Steckley, and he was wild about her to the end. He is survived by Janelle and the other great loves of his life, including his pride and joy, his son Eric, Eric's wife, Aimee, and their daughters, Ashtynn and Andersynn. He is also survived by his brothers, Gilbert (Diane) Rau of Stevensville and Russell (Shelly) Rau of Holly; his sister, Elizabeth Rau of Eureka, Calif.; his brother-in law, John (Susan) Steckley; and his sister-in-law, Sue Ann Steckley of Athens, Ten..; his nephews, Douglas, Jacob, and Noah Rau, Cory McCubbrey and Jason Steckley; his niece, Alanah Rau; and multiple great-nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life and a luncheon will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Best Western in Midland, MI, at 5221 Bay City Road.

