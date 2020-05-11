Paul DeWayne DannPaul DeWayne Dann, 81, of Midland, entered into eternal life, Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born July 20, 1938 in southern Illinois, son of the late Paul and Dorothy Dann. Paul grew up in a pastor's home and felt his calling to become a preacher when he was a freshman at Southern Illinois University. On Dec. 15, 1962, he married the former Joan Elizabeth Anderson while they were home from school for Christmas break. Paul graduated from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. with a Doctor of Ministry degree. He began preaching the gospel at the age of 21 and continued for the next 61 years. During this time, he was a pastor for 46 years, retiring from Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midland after leading the congregation from 1989 to 2002. In 1970, Paul was able to visit the Holy Land and tour Israel. Feeling the call to go back, he was able to convince Joan to go with him and the two made the pilgrimage in 1971 and again in 1972. Paul has always put his trust in the Lord and the Lord has called him home.He is survived by his wife, Joan Dann; son, Chris (Amy) Dann; granddaughters, Erin (Cooper) Westphal and Erica Dann; and special niece, Lori Deason. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sisters, Marlene and Jeanette.Visitation will take place Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that those wishing to pay their respects do so in a brief manner so others have the opportunity. A private graveside service will take place later in Midland Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Emmanuel Baptist Church.