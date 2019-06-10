In the evening hours of June 6, 2019, at Brian's House in Essexville, our brother, Paul "Moon" Sanderson lost his earthly battle with a formidable foe, ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). All those who knew him will know he fought the good fight to the end.



Paul was the son of the late Robert E. Sanderson and Mary (Hrdlovich) Sanderson, born on March 18, 1953 in Midland. He was a member of the first graduating class of H. H. Dow High School in 1971. He worked for and retired from Midland Public Schools. Paul was an avid, no, rabid, sports fan, enjoying high school sports and spending many years playing softball on a Midland Recreational League team as well as football with the infamous Rat Brothers. Paul, along with the entire Rat Brothers team was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Friends, family and sports were his life and his loyalty to them was unsurpassed.



Paul is survived by his twin brother, John of Alabama, brothers Jerry and Al (Carrie) Sanderson of Midland, sisters, Roberta (Dick) Beery and Barb (Bryan) Merda of Midland, Peg (Roger) Dykstra of Farwell as well as eight nieces and nephews, five great nieces, one great nephew and his beautiful cat, Tillie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jim and Dan and grandmother, Mary Hrdlovich.



Per Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.