Paul T. LyonPaul T. Lyon, 93, of Midland, passed away as a result of dealing with chronic heart failure, at Brian's House Hospice Facility in Essexville. He was born a twin on July 15, 1926 in Castalia, Ohio, son of the late Fred and Mary (Farr) Lyon. Paul moved with his family to the Midland area when he was only three months old. On Sept. 1, 1950, he married the former Doris Denton. Paul was drafted in the U.S. Army at Ft. Mead, Md. and attained the rank of corporal. After his discharge, Paul moved back to Midland to be with Doris and spent the rest of their lives near Gordonville.He began working for The Dow Chemical Co. in 1945 retiring as a firefighter after 35 years. When his shift at work was done, the rest of his day had only begun. At home, Paul had his wife and son to tend to, gardening to do, small engines to repair, dog coops to build and baseball games to play in his backyard with the neighborhood children. If anyone was in need of help, he was always the first to arrive and the last to leave. Once all tasks were complete, Paul enjoyed the serenity of the outdoors and spent many hours hunting, fishing and camping with his family.He had a servant's heart and his unwavering faith was displayed during his years as a faithful member of Gordonville United Methodist Church. Paul's willingness to serve was shown through his support of the church and the Midland community, especially after Doris' death in July of 2011.He is survived by his son, Fred Lyon; brother, Clyde Lyon; and many nephews and nieces, including Joanne Lyon. In addition to his parents and wife, Paul was preceded in death by his twin sister, Pauline in 1927; older sister, Marion Long; older brothers, Lee and John Lyon; and his niece, Becky (Lyon) Dres.Private funeral services will take place at Gordonville United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Midland Memorial Gardens. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Brian's House or Gordonville United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.