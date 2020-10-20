Pauline Ballerini (Spann)
Pauline Estell Ballerini, 84, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born April 29, 1936 in Midland to the late Howard and Harriet (Shaw) McMullen. She lived in Beaverton for over 40 years. She married Anthony Ballerini June 10, 2000 and he survives her. Pauline enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and more than anything, spending time with her grandchildren sharing many memories. She retired from Vescio's Supermarket after 25 years of service, was a volunteer at both Midland Hospital and Gladwin Hospital, was a member of the V.F.W. in Beaverton and the American Legion in Gladwin and was an avid bowler for over 25 years.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony; her children, Michael Spann of Beaverton, Steven Spann of Coleman, Jodi (Robert) VanMeter of Midland, Vicki Fultz of Coleman, Cheryl (Calkins) Fuller of Lake George; grandchildren, Shannon VanMeter Herber, Robert VanMeter, Tracy Neuman Kershaw, Rachel Fultz, Tracy Calkins Beck, Kayla Calkins, Kortnee Calkins, and Matthew Spann; great-grandchildren, Haily Waite, Skyler Herber, Paige Herber, Gavin and Aubrey Dionne; great-great-grandchildren, Taylynn Waite, Zachery Waite Jr. and Van Lyon; siblings, Norma Lee Sczepanski of Midland and James (Joyce) McMullen of Morley, Mich.; stepchildren, Stacy Stevenson of Warren, Anthony (Melissa) Ballerini of Roseville, Mary (Gabe) Sweeny of Fenton, Jennifer (Nick) Harris of Clay; five step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Norita Nowak, Joan Reynolds, Howard McMullen; grandson, Dana VanMeter; great-great-granddaughter, Heavenly Waite.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions for either Hospice or Cancer Research. A private service will be planned at a later date. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com
. Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.