Polly was born in Pigeon, Mich., to William and Clara (Schnieber) Bergman on March 12, 1926. After moving to Bay City to attend Bay City Business College, she worked at the Lutheran Children's Friend Society, and continued to support their mission throughout her life. At Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bay City she caught the eye of Martin Eichinger from the choir loft, and he was instantly smitten. Their wedding day was Sept. 4, 1948. Sons Martin and Barry soon followed, and then sons Kelvin and Jeffrey after the family moved to Midland in 1956. Polly and Martin were members of St. John's and Our Savior Lutheran Churches in Midland and Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn. They celebrated life and love throughout their 68 years of marriage. Polly loved caring for and raising her children and later in life cared for older members of her and Mart's families. Her other passions were faith, gardening, and dancing with her husband; what a beautiful couple they were, dancing through life's joys, blues, and mysteries. Her beloved Martin preceded her in death in January 2017.



She is survived by her sons, their partners, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother, Gerald (Deanna) Bergman; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, William/Stony (Melna) and Arthur Bergman; and sisters, Beatrice (Bill) Soberay, Margaret (Don) Carlson and Linda (Jerry) Weslock.



The Rev. Kurt Eichinger and the Rev. Gary Lyvere will officiate the funeral at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Midland on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Polly will be laid to rest beside her husband in Floral Gardens cemetery, Bay City. Funeral arrangements are provided by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Wellspring Lutheran Services (formerly Lutheran Child & Family Services of Michigan) or to Midland Senior Services.

