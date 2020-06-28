Pauline M. Bradshaw
Pauline M. Bradshaw, age 85, of Midland, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late Russell and Alta (Tigner) Zimmerman was born in Farwell, Michigan on April 18, 1935. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Mt. Pleasant, enjoyed sewing, bowling, playing bingo, gardening, but most of all she enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband of 67 years, Gerald Bradshaw of whom she married on February 28, 1953; sons, Lonny, Larry Bradshaw; daughter, Collen McCray; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Gillette. Pauline was preceded in death by sons, Roger, Alan, Leroy, and Calvin Bradshaw; granddaughter, Shawna Bradshaw and sisters, Phyliss Brown, and Barbara Doham.
Funeral services for Pauline will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Homer Township Cemetery, 1136 E. Prairie Road. Visitation will be on Tuesday at the cemetery from 12:00 pm until the time of service. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Memorials may be offered to the wishes of the family. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.