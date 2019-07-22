Paxton Jordan Schroeder, of Midland Michigan, passed away on July 14, 2019 at the Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital at the University of Michigan.
He was silently born and went on to glory on July 14, 2019 to Layne and Chelsie (Timmons) Schroeder in Ann Arbor.
Paxton is survived by his loving parents and brothers Caden and Knox Schroeder of Midland. Paternal grandparents, Keith and Pam Schroeder of Defiance, Ohio; maternal grandparents Greg and Karen Timmons of Defiance; uncle and aunt Lucas (Taylor) Schroeder of Defiance; uncle Ryan Timmons of Indianapolis, Indiana; aunt Haley Timmons of Indianapolis; and a cousin Bud Schroeder. Great grandparents Paul Stuckey, of West Unity, Richard "Dick" (Edna) Kahle, of Defiance and Doris Timmons, of Livonia.
Paxton was greeted in heaven by his loving great grandparents, Albert "Bert" and Laura Schroeder, Carol "Doll" Stuckey, Elizabeth "Betty" Kahle and James "Jim" Timmons. We are sure that the great grandpas are refereeing while the three great grandmas take turns rocking our sweet boy.
A private celebration of life service will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Adams Ridge Road, in Defiance Ohio, with the Rev. J.P. Van Dalsem officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
We take comfort that through Jesus, death is defeated, and the King Is Alive.