She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Elowski; her children, Bernadette Bartlett, Jacqueline (Steven) Teegardin, Brendan (Leslie) Bartlett, Sean (Cassandra) Elowski; her grandchildren, Jason, Jordan, Justin, Elizabeth "Libby," Jack, Brenlie, Olivia, Sean Charles Jr. "Charlie" and Oliver; and sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bartlett, Ann Elowski and Becky (John) Tiedt.



Peg graduated from Midland High School and attended Michigan State University before marrying and starting a family. Later in life she resumed her education at Delta College, eventually finishing a bachelor of science at Central Michigan University and post-graduate work at Michigan State University, while simultaneously running her own consulting business. Before Peg retired in 2009, she worked for the State of Michigan (DNR and DEQ) in the Geological Survey Division for 23 years. A woman of varied interests, she loved earth sciences, animals, antiques, travel (especially Walt Disney World), shopping and art, but nothing more than spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.



Peg McComb-Elowski, born Margaret "Peggy" Lee McComb, passed peacefully at home at the age of 73, early in the morning, June 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie Bernadette McComb of Midland; and her first husband, Thomas L. Bartlett.

A memorial Mass for Peg will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church with Fr. James Eisele officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be sent to the family at 9500 Looking Glass Brook Dr., Grand Ledge, MI 48837. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered for Sparrow Hospice 1322 E. Michigan Ave., Suite 204, Lansing, MI 48909 or a local animal conservation organization of your choice.

