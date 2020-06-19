Peggy 'Jan' GrahamPeggy "Jan" Graham, 76, of Midland, transferred peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She passed away in the company of her loving family. The daughter of the late George C. and Virginia L. (Lowery) Ingram was born in Dutton, Ala., March 12, 1944. Jan was last employed at Northern Lanes, where she relished friends and mentoring young bowlers over the years. On August 24, 1963 in Freeland, she married Reed S. Graham and after 51 years of marriage he passed away on Oct. 18, 2014.Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Shawn (Donna) Graham of Midland; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Timmons of Beaverton, Heidi (Randy) Dunham of Midland; grandchildren, Cody Graham, Chris (Katelyn) Timmons, Courtney (Juan) Ilundain, Jacob Haney, Jordan Terwillegar, Miranda Dunham; great-grandchild, Addilyn; brother, Jim Ingram; sister, Bobbie Sweeney.Jan had a passion for gardening, painting and bird watching. She was an avid bowler and loved the challenge of completing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed listening to the music of Elvis Presley, but most of all she cherished spending time with her grandchildren and family. Jan resided at Ivy Terrace Senior Residence in Midland, she formed many friendships, enjoyed Tuesday bingo, socializing and gathering for potluck dinners.Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service per Jan's wishes. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home. The family would like to express wonderful guidance and care received from MidMichigan Hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Hospice Care of MidMichigan Home Care.