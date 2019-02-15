Peggy Clark, 57, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. The daughter of Red and Alice Strack grew up in Midland, Peggy was active in 4-H. She attended Michigan State University
and Ferris State University. Peggy was a pharmacist working in the thumb area of Michigan.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Brent Clark whom she married April 17, 1999. She also leaves her siblings,Eric Strack, Alison Strack (husband Barry Levin) and Susan Strack. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, William "Red" Strack.
Per Peggy's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering for family and friends to pay their respects 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home at 4210 N. Saginaw Road, Midland MI 48640. Donations may be made to the Toni and Trish House hospice (https://toniandtrishhouse.org/
). Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com
A second gathering will be held for coworkers, family and friends to pay their respects to Peggy at Kranz Funeral Home, 3452 Washington St., Kingston MI 48741, on Sunday, Feb. 24 with visiting from 1-2 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. so as to be more convenient for her coworkers and friends in the Thumb area where she lived.
A second charity fund that donations can be made to in Peggy's name would be: The Catherine H. Tuck Foundation, 1266 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, #421, Atlanta, GA 30327 or their web site at: www.catherinefund.org
, The mission of "The Catherine Fund" is to help working women nationwide who are struggling to pay their bills during breast cancer
treatment.