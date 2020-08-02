Peggy MierMrs. Peggy Mier, 89, of Midland, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nell Owen; and her siblings, Dugan, Phoebe, Lurline and Ned.She is survived by her husband, John; son, Robert and his wife Monica; and granddaughter, Kiley Fromknecht and her husband Dan.Peggy loved telling stories about growing up in a small southern town and about the many friends she made in different parts of the country where they transferred for John's work. She was a loving wife and mother, a great friend to many and loved nothing more than meaningful conversation with those she cared for. Peggy always had a quick wit, loved to share a laugh, capable of engaging anyone on any topic, and was an extremely supportive friend and ally of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all.As she wished to be cremated, her ashes will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden of her beloved First United Methodist Church of Midland where she was an active member for many years serving in a multitude of ways. Peggy was a long-time member of Chapter FA of PEO. She believed in furthering educational opportunities for women who otherwise would not be able to continue their schooling. She was also active as a volunteer and board member at MidMichigan Medical Center.A memorial service is planned in Midland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy can be made in her memory to Senior Services of Midland or First United Methodist Church of Midland. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.