She is survived by her husband John. They married in July of 2005 and enjoyed 19 wonderful years together. She is also survived by her siblings Brian (Penny Sue) Fry, Brett (Leslie) Fry, Brady (Mary Beth) Fry. Nephews Austin, Parker, Connor and Leland. Nieces, Ashley, Mabrey and Charleston.



Penny received an associate's degree in music from Delta College and a bachelor's degree in business from Northwood University. She enjoyed life, friends, family, vacations, her pets, and music. She also enjoyed solving complex challenges. Penny was extremely intelligent and talented in so many ways. She was dedicated, hardworking, honest, caring and selfless. She was a supporter of the SOS Animal Rescue of Midland.



A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Midland Center For the Arts. Family will receive friends at that time.



In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the SOS Animal Rescue of Midland, Humane Society of Midland County or a donation in memoriam to Midland Center For the Arts.



