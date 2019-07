Peter J. Vanderbush, 78, of Midland, passed away at his home, July 28, 2019. He was born Feb. 1, 1941 to the late James and Ethel (Butler) Vanderbush. On Aug. 22, 1959 he married Joan Horton and they had 60 wonderful years together.Peter owned and operated Van's Construction for 32 years. He loved his family and enjoyed looking for and rebuilding old cars, going to flea markets and spending winters in Florida.Peter is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Peter (Rita) Vanderbush Jr., Barry (Gina) Vanderbush, Penny Vanderbush, Starleen (Phillip) Eddy, Starla (Jody) Jordan; grandchildren, Christopher Vanderbush, Matthew Vanderbush, Kristi (Fred) Hansen, Norman Vanderbush, Brandon Vanderbush, Bradley Vanderbush, Kailee Keenan, Kameron Keenan, Kenzie Keenan, Michael Eddy, Steven Eddy, Cameron Eddy, Austyn Eddy, Ashley Huizar, Kari Jordan, Kody Jordan, Justin Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Vanderbush, Madalynn Vanderbush, Tessa Vanderbush, Eli Vanderbush; siblings, Donald (Jane) Vanderbush, James Vanderbush, Ralph Vanderbush, Beverly Fessler; and many nieces and nephews.Peter was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine Vanderbush; grandchildren, Joshua Jordan, Jared Jordan; great-grandchild, Gage Vanderbush.A funeral service will be held at Open Door Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jody Ellis officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith -Miner Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at New Hope Cemetery.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his memory.Online condolences may be left at smithminer.com