Peter was born on April 21, 1937 in Midland County, Michigan to Peter Sr. and Mary (Mokrany) Radosa, who came from Czechoslovakia as youngsters about the age of ten with their parents. Peter farmed the family farm until he got a job with Midland County Road Commission. Peter held his CDL license and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Midland County Road Commission in Midland County, Michigan. Peter retired after 37 years of continuous employment. After 25 years of service he received a certificate for his meritorious service to the county of Midland, Michigan. Peter was a valued employee, a real asset in the county where he was born and lived most of his life, and worked for over 37 years.



Peter was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. He has one living sister, Helen Mudd, and brother-in-law, Ted Mudd of Midland, Mich.; and one younger brother still living, Raymond Radosa of Chesaning, Mich. Peter especially enjoyed the good times he had watching his nephews grow to man hood, David Mudd and Kevin Mudd.



Peter Radosa married Margy Wood Radosa in August 1983 they had a mutual deep bond of love, friendship and loyalty for each other. They shared many good times together in their 36 years together.



Online condolences may be made at



