1/1
Philip Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Harris
Dr. Philip A. Harris, 50, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Philip was born Jan. 17, 1970 in Ippy, Central African Republic to Ward Jr. and Sarah Jane Harris. Upon completing his education with Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, Philip served with the U.S. Air Force as an ear, nose and throat surgeon. For the last 13 years Philip has been in private practice, most recently with MidMichigan Health. Philip was very proud of the fact that all three of his children are following his footsteps in medicine. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Mala; children, Adon, Micah, Daniel and his wife Amy; parents, Ward Jr. and Sarah Jane Harris; brothers and sisters; his uncle and aunt and many nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Philip may be made to the MidMichigan Health Foundation at www.midmichigan.org\pharris or MidMichigan Foundation, 4000 Wellness Drive, Midland, MI 48670.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved