Philip Justin Ivan, 73, of Summerville, S.C., husband of the late Carol Perry Ivan, passed away June 14, 2019 at his residence. Philip was born Jan. 6, 1946 in Midland, son of the late Joseph and Mary Alice Ivan. He graduated from Midland High School in 1964 where he played football and baseball. He earned his mechanical engineering degree from Wayne State University. He worked at The Dow Chemical Co. for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.
Survivors include his three daughters, Linda Small (Kelly) of Summerville, S.C., Amy Ivan of Summerville and Connie Braley (Clif) of Midland; five brothers, Michael Ivan of Perry, Mich., Danial Ivan (Judy) of Chandler, Ariz., Thomas Ivan of Georgia, Robert Ivan (Karen) of Lakeview, Mich. and Richard Ivan (Sandie) of Midland; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Nicolas Ivan and Patrick Ivan.
A memorial service will be held July 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home (Summerville, S.C.). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , postate cancer research, at donate3.cancer.org
